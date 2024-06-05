Centersquare Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 824.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,127,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,005,922 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $52,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 65.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CUBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.17.

CubeSmart Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $42.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.77. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $47.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $261.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.91 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.33%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

