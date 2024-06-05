Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Centerspace has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Centerspace has a dividend payout ratio of -625.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Centerspace to earn $5.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.9%.

Centerspace Stock Performance

Shares of CSR traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.51. 4,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,807. Centerspace has a twelve month low of $46.74 and a twelve month high of $71.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($1.49). Centerspace had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $64.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Centerspace will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point cut shares of Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centerspace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.57.

Insider Transactions at Centerspace

In related news, Director John A. Schissel acquired 500 shares of Centerspace stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace Company Profile

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

See Also

