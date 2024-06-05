cat in a dogs world (MEW) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 4th. Over the last week, cat in a dogs world has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. cat in a dogs world has a total market cap of $375.50 million and approximately $47.38 million worth of cat in a dogs world was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cat in a dogs world token can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get cat in a dogs world alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About cat in a dogs world

cat in a dogs world’s genesis date was March 25th, 2024. cat in a dogs world’s total supply is 88,888,888,888 tokens. The official website for cat in a dogs world is mew.xyz. cat in a dogs world’s official Twitter account is @mewsworld.

Buying and Selling cat in a dogs world

According to CryptoCompare, “cat in a dogs world (MEW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. cat in a dogs world has a current supply of 88,888,888,888. The last known price of cat in a dogs world is 0.00425114 USD and is down -2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $76,451,446.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mew.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cat in a dogs world directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade cat in a dogs world should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cat in a dogs world using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for cat in a dogs world Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cat in a dogs world and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.