Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Carrols Restaurant Group Trading Down 0.1 %
TAST opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.98. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $9.56. The company has a market cap of $502.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.
Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Carrols Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $452.19 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates restaurants in the United States. It operates quick service restaurants as a franchisee under the Burger King and Popeyes brands in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Carrols Restaurant Group
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- GitLab’s Weak Results Were Priced In; Time to Buy the Dip?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Birkenstock Looks Like a Fit in Any Growth-Oriented Portfolio
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- These Are the Most Active Congressional Trades This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.