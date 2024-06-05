Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Trading Down 0.1 %

TAST opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.98. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $9.56. The company has a market cap of $502.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Carrols Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $452.19 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,773,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,869,000 after acquiring an additional 36,712 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,651,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 859,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 265,482 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,960,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates restaurants in the United States. It operates quick service restaurants as a franchisee under the Burger King and Popeyes brands in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

Further Reading

