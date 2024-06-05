Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.56 and last traded at $16.88. Approximately 7,838,609 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 30,881,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.92 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.01.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

