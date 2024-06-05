Carmignac Gestion Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Carmignac Gestion lessened its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in WNS were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 36.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,298,000 after buying an additional 544,328 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 62.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,011,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,254,000 after buying an additional 387,378 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 86.0% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 741,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,783,000 after buying an additional 342,922 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 19.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,686,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,434,000 after buying an additional 274,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS in the third quarter valued at about $15,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on WNS shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on WNS from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.11.

WNS Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:WNS traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.26. 494,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,129. WNS has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.85 and a 200 day moving average of $56.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 17.76.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. WNS had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $325.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.92 million. On average, equities analysts expect that WNS will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

