Capital World Investors Sells 3,467 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Capital World Investors cut its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,224,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 0.08% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $1,110,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,330,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,322,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 765,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,266,000 after buying an additional 318,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 385,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,137,000 after buying an additional 38,216 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIP traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average is $29.51. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $37.32.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 2.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 522.58%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIP. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

