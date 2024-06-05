Capital World Investors Has $726.37 Million Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Capital World Investors trimmed its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,798,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,344,788 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 1.02% of Vale worth $726,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vale by 423.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 2,502.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of VALE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.41. 24,392,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,918,072. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.98. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $16.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 18.72%. On average, analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VALE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VALE

Vale Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.