Capital World Investors Acquires 47,807 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,169,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,807 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 12.44% of Royal Gold worth $988,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 52,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,408,000 after acquiring an additional 35,458 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,238,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 282.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 22,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 16,887 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RGLD shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial raised Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.13.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

RGLD stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.31. 298,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,560. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $134.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.20%.

Insider Activity

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total transaction of $196,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Royal Gold news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total transaction of $196,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,351. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

