Capital International Sarl Has $6.43 Million Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Capital International Sarl boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,531 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl owned 0.13% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $6,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3,400.0% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRSP stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.49. 870,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,837. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.61. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRSP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.46.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $1,173,157.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,468,589.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $219,206.26. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 60,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,078.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $1,173,157.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,468,589.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,228. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

