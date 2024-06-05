Capital International Sarl Has $5.56 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital International Sarl cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 20,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 78,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,862,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,289,000 after purchasing an additional 92,598 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 57,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.23. 4,438,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,066,158. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The company has a market capitalization of $286.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.62 and its 200-day moving average is $153.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

