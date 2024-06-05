Capital International Ltd. CA Sells 7,617 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Capital International Ltd. CA trimmed its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,617 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth $718,995,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,328,000 after buying an additional 6,654,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,021,000 after buying an additional 4,526,199 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 156.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,552,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,866 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NVO. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.06. 3,283,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,582,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.40. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $75.56 and a 12 month high of $142.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. Analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.