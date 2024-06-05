Capital International Ltd. CA Sells 409 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Capital International Ltd. CA cut its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,686,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,577,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,929,000 after acquiring an additional 878,523 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 15,382.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 634,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,739,000 after acquiring an additional 630,678 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,176,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,637,000 after purchasing an additional 620,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $45,557,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV stock traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $73.56. 566,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $87.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.63.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Fortive from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.46.

Get Our Latest Report on FTV

About Fortive

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.