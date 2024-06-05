Capital International Ltd. CA Lowers Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capital International Ltd. CA cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,983 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 512,049 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $98,150,000 after buying an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 25.7% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Boeing by 6.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 254,067 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $48,699,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $613,000. Finally, Burney Co. increased its position in Boeing by 2.8% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 8,815 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

Boeing Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, hitting $189.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,294,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,935,405. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.36. The company has a market capitalization of $116.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.13 and a beta of 1.55.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

