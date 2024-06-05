Capital International Ltd. CA Buys Shares of 39,182 Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK)

Capital International Ltd. CA purchased a new position in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIRK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter valued at $177,068,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter valued at $27,152,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter valued at $3,775,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter valued at $2,924,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter valued at $2,436,000. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Birkenstock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIRK. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $56.50 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.26.

Birkenstock Stock Performance

Shares of Birkenstock stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.22. The stock had a trading volume of 390,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,429. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Birkenstock Holding plc has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $59.48.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $522.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.98 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Birkenstock Profile

(Free Report)

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Birkenstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birkenstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.