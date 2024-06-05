Capital International Investors Trims Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Capital International Investors trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,768,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571,916 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,069,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.0% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 74,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.6% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.59. 2,201,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,435,689. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $77.20. The company has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.39.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MDLZ

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.