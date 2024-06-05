Capital International Investors Sells 257,168 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Capital International Investors reduced its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,753,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,168 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 4.06% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $535,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on TAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.07.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

TAP traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,296,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,024. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

