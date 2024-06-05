Capital International Investors Has $692.05 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Capital International Investors grew its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,196,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 198,777 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in AMETEK were worth $692,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $589,098,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,189,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,983,000 after purchasing an additional 674,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 4,845.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 677,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,643,000 after purchasing an additional 663,385 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,248,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,081,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,811,000 after purchasing an additional 496,523 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AME. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.64.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.05, for a total transaction of $5,070,370.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,710,045.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $141,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 27,400 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.05, for a total value of $5,070,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,512 shares in the company, valued at $19,710,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,941 shares of company stock valued at $6,992,804 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AME traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,574. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $136.89 and a one year high of $186.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.20.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.68%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Articles

