Capital International Investors Has $631.99 Million Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Capital International Investors reduced its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,586,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739,926 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 1.07% of British American Tobacco worth $631,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 554,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,403,000 after acquiring an additional 30,238 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 1,466.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 92,504 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,036,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,487,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,394,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,834,000 after acquiring an additional 399,359 shares in the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTI traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $31.13. 1,814,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,665,867. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average of $30.15. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

