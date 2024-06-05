Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $211.00

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2024

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTCGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$211.00 and last traded at C$220.00, with a volume of 571 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$225.00.

Canadian Tire Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$239.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$255.30. The company has a market cap of C$772.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTCGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.59. Canadian Tire had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of C$3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Tire Co., Limited will post 11.9521912 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Tire Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Canadian Tire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.89%.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, and tires, as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; electrical, hardware, home environment, paint, plumbing, and tool products; cleaning, food & drink, home décor, home essentials, home organization, kitchen, and pet care products; camping, exercise, hockey, hunting, fishing, seasonal recreation, and team sports and golf products; and backyard living, backyard fun, cycling, gardening, outdoor tools, seasonal, and toy products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.