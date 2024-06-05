Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of CHW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.80. The company had a trading volume of 50,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,208. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.16. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $6.80.
About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.