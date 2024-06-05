Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.52. The stock had a trading volume of 64,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,100. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $11.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.82.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

