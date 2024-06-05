CACI International (NYSE:CACI) & IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Critical Contrast

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) and CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IonQ and CACI International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IonQ $22.04 million 73.92 -$157.77 million ($0.83) -9.28 CACI International $6.70 billion 1.40 $384.73 million $17.31 24.39

CACI International has higher revenue and earnings than IonQ. IonQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CACI International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IonQ -671.00% -31.76% -28.17% CACI International 5.37% 13.80% 6.69%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares IonQ and CACI International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

IonQ has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CACI International has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for IonQ and CACI International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IonQ 0 3 3 0 2.50 CACI International 0 2 10 0 2.83

IonQ currently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 114.15%. CACI International has a consensus price target of $415.45, suggesting a potential downside of 1.60%. Given IonQ’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IonQ is more favorable than CACI International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.4% of IonQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of CACI International shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of IonQ shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of CACI International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CACI International beats IonQ on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations. The Domestic Operations segment offers information solutions and services to the U.S. federal government agencies and commercial enterprises in the areas, such as digital solutions, C4ISR, cyber and space, engineering services, enterprise IT, and mission support. The International Operations segment provides a range of IT services, proprietary data, and software products to the commercial and government customers in the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. The company designs, implements, protects, and manages secure enterprise IT solutions. It also offers software-defined, full-spectrum cyber, electronic warfare, and counter-unmanned aircraft system solutions; and platform integration and modernization and sustainment, as well as system engineering, naval architecture, training and simulation, and logistics engineering. In addition, the company provides enterprise cloud solutions for classified and unclassified networks; and intelligence support that ensures continuous advances in collection, analysis, and dissemination to optimize decision-making. CACI International Inc was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

