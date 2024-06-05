Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 755,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,055 shares during the quarter. Penske Automotive Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned about 1.12% of Penske Automotive Group worth $121,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 305.5% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. NDVR Inc. purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 35,100.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAG traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.22. 39,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,352. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.95 and a fifty-two week high of $180.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.70%.

PAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.20.

In other news, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total value of $246,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $110,299.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

