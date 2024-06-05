Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors trimmed its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,326,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,153,933 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $575,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 10.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,217,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,734 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,498,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,078,000 after buying an additional 2,595,793 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,402,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,832,000 after buying an additional 120,714 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,922,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,387,000 after buying an additional 3,695,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,885,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,551,000 after acquiring an additional 365,237 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $44.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 1.1 %

BAM stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.52. The stock had a trading volume of 686,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,358. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.88 and a 200 day moving average of $39.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.67.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 98.98% and a net margin of 49.36%. The company had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.74%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Featured Stories

