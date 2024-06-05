Brokers Issue Forecasts for Vaxart, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Vaxart in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.42). The consensus estimate for Vaxart’s current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share.

VXRT opened at $0.80 on Monday. Vaxart has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91.

Vaxart ( NASDAQ:VXRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 121.06% and a negative net margin of 920.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vaxart in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vaxart by 369.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 50,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 19.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,449,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, a bivalent oral tablet vaccine in Phase 2 clinical trial for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, to treat H1 influenza infection; and human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine, which is in preclinical stage, that targets HPV-16 and HPV-18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical lesions.

