Brokerages Set Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Target Price at $27.50

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PGY. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Pagaya Technologies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th.

In other news, CRO Yahav Yulzari purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $610,200.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 299,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,938.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Pagaya Technologies news, CRO Yahav Yulzari purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $610,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now directly owns 299,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,938.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Avi Zeevi purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,656 shares in the company, valued at $369,039.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 194,807 shares of company stock worth $2,012,373 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yarra Square Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $4,099,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $12,686,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,265,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,489,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 551,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PGY opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.60. Pagaya Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $33.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.19). Pagaya Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pagaya Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

