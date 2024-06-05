Brokerages Set Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Target Price at $52.00

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

BMEA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Biomea Fusion in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 348.5% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Biomea Fusion in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Biomea Fusion in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

BMEA stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36. Biomea Fusion has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $43.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of -0.35.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts predict that Biomea Fusion will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

