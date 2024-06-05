Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1,384.98 and last traded at $1,373.82. Approximately 659,272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,775,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,330.82.

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Melius Research started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,341.16.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,333.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1,224.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

