Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Price Up 2.4%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) traded up 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $184.50 and last traded at $181.87. 3,186,292 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 8,941,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.61.

Several brokerages recently commented on BA. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Argus downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.36. The company has a market cap of $116.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.13 and a beta of 1.55.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

