Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,439 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.29.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $127.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.28 and its 200 day moving average is $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $151.34.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

