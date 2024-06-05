BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:BUI traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $22.85. The stock had a trading volume of 73,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,410. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.31. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $23.48.
About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust
