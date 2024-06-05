BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BST traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,008. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average of $35.45. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $29.62 and a 12-month high of $37.96.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

See Also

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

