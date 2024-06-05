BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE:BST traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,008. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average of $35.45. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $29.62 and a 12-month high of $37.96.
About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- What is a Dividend King?
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.