BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE MQT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.07. 57,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,802. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $10.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

