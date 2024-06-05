BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (MUE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on July 1st

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.4% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Stock Up 0.1 %

MUE traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 169,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,782. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $10.23.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

