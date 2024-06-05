BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of BYM stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,725. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

