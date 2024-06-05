BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE MUA traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.05. The stock had a trading volume of 155,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,578. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.88.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile
