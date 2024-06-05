BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:BME)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BME traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.53. The stock had a trading volume of 16,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,530. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $42.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.51.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

