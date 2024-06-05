BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BTZ)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTZ traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $10.63. 75,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,141. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $11.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.50.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

