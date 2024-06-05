BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BTZ)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BTZ traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $10.63. 75,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,141. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $11.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.50.
About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust
