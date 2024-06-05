BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (HYT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on June 28th

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Performance
HYT traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $9.77. 190,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,405. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $9.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average is $9.53.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile
