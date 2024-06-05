BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Price Performance
BHK stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.73. 110,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,229. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.60. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $11.00.
About BlackRock Core Bond Trust
