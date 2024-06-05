Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.83

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$22.83 and last traded at C$22.83, with a volume of 35409 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.23.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$20.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$25.00 price objective on Bird Construction and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.05. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of C$792.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$722.63 million. Equities analysts expect that Bird Construction Inc. will post 1.8404534 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.047 dividend. This is a positive change from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

