Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 17,743 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,743 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 37,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 35,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 14,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.83. 12,976,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,873,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.44. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $44.97.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

