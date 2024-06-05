Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,099 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,275 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmignac Gestion increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 15,576 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,093 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 135,118 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,844,000 after acquiring an additional 16,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,155,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $497,517.32. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,166.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $497,517.32. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,166.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 279,947 shares of company stock valued at $80,644,647. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW traded down $4.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $290.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,648,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,100,260. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.17 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $292.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.03.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PANW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Loop Capital lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.78.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

