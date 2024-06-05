Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 93.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,728 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 30,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 62,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FTLS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.38. 122,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,115. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.99. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $51.73 and a 1 year high of $61.85.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.