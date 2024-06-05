Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Travelers Companies stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $209.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,101,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,268. The firm has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $232.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.04.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 19th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

