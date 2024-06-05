Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,550 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,102,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,850,069,000 after purchasing an additional 103,652 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,519,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636,327 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,045,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,068,000 after acquiring an additional 57,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,883,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,180,000 after acquiring an additional 22,908 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $345.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,383,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,476. The company has a 50 day moving average of $334.82 and a 200 day moving average of $320.75. The stock has a market cap of $91.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $348.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

