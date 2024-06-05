Belpointe Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,887 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 7,750 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

UBER traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.55. 12,617,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,007,084. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.29. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.61 and a 52-week high of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.88 billion, a PE ratio of 104.11, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on UBER. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.