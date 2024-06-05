Bell Asset Management Ltd Sells 5,211 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Bell Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,211 shares during the quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $7,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 104.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 620.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZBRA. StockNews.com raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.27.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded down $4.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $302.77. The company had a trading volume of 219,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $304.44 and a 200 day moving average of $276.01. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $194.59 and a 52-week high of $328.70.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total value of $531,085.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

