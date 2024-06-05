Bell Asset Management Ltd Invests $6.76 Million in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Bell Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded up $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $396.34. 273,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,706. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.27 and a 1-year high of $488.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $431.76 and its 200 day moving average is $452.60.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total value of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,838,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total transaction of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,987 shares of company stock worth $10,283,347 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on FDS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $372.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 target price (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $437.44.

Get Our Latest Report on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.